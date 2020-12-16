Quantcast
Constitutional – Schools & School Boards – CARES Act – Private School Funding

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 16, 2020

Since CARES Act funds are received in the state treasury and distributed through it, those funds are “public funds” within the meaning of S.C. Const. art. XI, § 4. Consequently, the governor may not allocate CARES Act funds to support a program that would make tuition grants to allow students to attend private and independent ...

