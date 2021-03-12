Lawyers in the News – March 15

Christopher Clay Olson has joined Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani as a partner in the firm’s commercial litigation and construction practice groups in its Charleston office. James W. Saxton Jr. also joins the firm as an associate. Saxton focuses his practice on complex construction litigation.

Leslie M. Whitten has joined Chartwell Law as a partner in Columbia, the firm’s first office in South Carolina. Whitten, who comes to the firm from Clement Rivers, will focus her practice on workers’ compensation defense and cybersecurity and privacy.

Kara S. Grevey has joined Clement Rivers in Charleston as an associate. Grevey will practice primarily in the firm’s professional liability practice group.

Heath Myers has joined Morton & Gettys in Columbia as an associate. His practice will focus on estate planning, probate law, and residential real estate.

K&L Gates announced that W. Ford Graham in Charleston has been named a partner in the firm. Graham advises companies opening or expanding operations in the U.S. on economic incentives and other matters that arise when entering a new market.