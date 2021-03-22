Quantcast
Constitutional – Councilman’s Suspension – Moral Turpitude – Domestic Violence – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Separation of Powers (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 22, 2021

When the plaintiff-city councilman was charged with second-degree domestic violence, S.C. Const. art. VI, § 8 gave the governor the authority to suspend plaintiff until he was acquitted. We affirm the circuit court’s ruling as modified. Under S.C. Const. art. VI, § 8, when an elected official is charged with a crime involving moral turpitude, the governor ...

