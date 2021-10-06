Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Constitutional / Constitutional – Heritage Act – Supermajority Requirement – First Impression – Flag & Monument Removal Provisions (access required)

Constitutional – Heritage Act – Supermajority Requirement – First Impression – Flag & Monument Removal Provisions (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 6, 2021

Absent a constitutional provision to the contrary, the General Assembly acts and conducts business through majority vote. Therefore, the requirement of S.C. Code An. § 10-1-165(B)—that the Heritage Act could only be amended or repealed by a supermajority—is unconstitutional. However, we uphold the constitutionality of the Heritage Act’s substantive provisions. Section 10-1-165(B) is unconstitutional but severable ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo