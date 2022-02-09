Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
First conviction, not arrest, started speedy trial clock  (access required)

First conviction, not arrest, started speedy trial clock

By: David Donovan February 9, 2022

A murder conviction handed down to a man whose first conviction had been overturned on appeal more than three years earlier didn’t violate the defendant’s right to a speedy trial because the trial judge properly looked back only to the time since the first conviction was overturned and not the 15 years that had elapsed ...

