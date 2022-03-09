Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Rockingham, N.C. attorney disbarred in South Carolina (access required)

Rockingham, N.C. attorney disbarred in South Carolina (access required)

By: David Donovan March 9, 2022

Attorney: H. Bright Lindler Location: Rockingham, North Carolina Bar membership: Member since 1992 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on March 2 Background: Lindler was disbarred in North Carolina on Dec. 3, 2021 after admitting to misappropriating client settlement funds, willfully failing to pay state and federal income taxes for several years, and failing to remit federal employment taxes for thirty-seven quarters ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo