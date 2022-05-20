Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Non-fatal drowning settles for $4.1M  (access required)

Non-fatal drowning settles for $4.1M  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 20, 2022

A woman who suffered permanent, debilitating brain injuries after a non-fatal drowning has settled her negligence claim for $4.1 million, her attorneys report.   The plaintiff was represented by Amanda Mingo and Katie Clary of Rawls, Scheer, Clary & Mingo in Charlotte. The attorneys said that the woman “suddenly and explicably” slipped underwater and sank to the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo