Mother and daughter exposed to mold settle for $1M   (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 23, 2022

After a weeklong trial, a Charleston County jury deliberated approximately three hours before awarding $1 million to a mother and her adult daughter after they were exposed to high levels of mold in their Mount Pleasant apartment.   The attorney for plaintiffs Karolina (mother) and Krista Richardson, Clayton McCullough of McCullough Khan Appel in Mount Pleasant, said ...

