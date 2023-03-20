Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The law lesson of Susanna and the Elders (access required)

By: Scott Baughman March 20, 2023

by Paul Mark Sandler BridgeTower Media Newswires BALTIMORE, MD -- What is the oldest historical example of cross-examination in trial? Believe it or not, it is in the Bible! Trial advocates today, as in prior generations, stand on the crest of a wave. The wave is not water, but history. Awareness of the talent and shortcomings of those ...

