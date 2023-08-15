Lawyers in the News – August 2023

Members of the South Carolina Chapter of the Federal Bar Association pack on-the-go meal kits July 13 at Columbia for families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charleston. The service project supports often-harried families who are caring for sick children. The chapter also donated $5,000 to World Central Kitchen, a global organization that responds to humanitarian, climate and community crises.

New associations

Stephanie Brown has joined Hayes Law Firm in Charleston. Her practice includes construction litigation, insurance, bad faith, and personal injury,

Seven attorneys, including five new shareholders, have joined the Greenville office of Maynard Nexsen. They and their areas of practice are: Bo Russell, counsel to corporate entities, venture and growth-oriented businesses, private equity funds, financial institutions and real estate development companies; Rivers Stilwell, business, commercial litigation, public procurement, economic development, and construction; Lane W. Davis, complex litigation, including business torts, health care, managed care and securities; Giles Schanen, employment law, trade secrets and noncompete litigation, product liability, and commercial litigation; Lee Kiser, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, emerging and growth-oriented companies, and corporate governance; Nikki Lee, private markets and corporate and business transactions; and Elizabeth Edmondson, employment, labor, commercial litigation and business torts. Russell, Stilwell, Davis, Schanen and Kiser joined as shareholders.

Law firms

Fourteen lawyers from Nelson Mullins‘ office in Greenville were recognized as the top attorneys in their field in the city in the inaugural Top Lawyers list published by Talk Greensville magazine. The lawyers were chosen by ballot by other attorneys in the city. The lawyers and their practice areas are: Benjamin A. Barnhill, banking and financial; Brittany M. McIntosh, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions; David C. Dill, commercial litigation; Dowse Bradwell “Brad” Rustin IV, banking and financial; Daniel C. Lumm, technology virtual; Henry “Buzz” Burwell, immigration; Erik K. Graben, securities; John Jennings, securities; Lindsay L. Builder, commercial litigation; Neil C. Jones, intellectual property rights; Neil E. Grayson, banking and financial; Richard W. “Dick” Riley, education; Sam Outten, professional malpractice, nonmedical defense; and William S. Brown, product liability.

The Shumaker law firm of Charleston is seeking Mansfield Rule certification in 2023-24. The Mansfield Rule seeks to increase and sustain diversity in law firm leadership by broadening the pool of candidates considered for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities, and senior lateral positions.

Honors

Four lawyers at Collins & Lacy in Columbia have been selected as part of a South Carolina business publication group’s 2023 Legal Elite. The lawyers and their areas of practice are: Kyle Brady, defendant product liability; Evan Gessner, hospitality and tourism; Henry McMaster Jr., defendant personal injury; and Christian Stegmaier, appellate. The Legal Elite feature will be published in the August issue of Columbia Business Monthly, Greenville Business Magazine, and Charleston Business Magazine.

Ian Duggan, a member with Callison Tighe & Robinson in Columbia, has been included for the third consecutive year in Columbia Business Monthly’s “Legal Elite of the Midlands” list. Duggan’s practice includes representing businesses, organizations and individuals in dealings with the government and seriously injured blue-collar workers, Fortune 500 companies and elected officials. The “Legal Elite” honors Midlands lawyers considered by peers to be outstanding in their respective practice areas.

Frank Holleman, a longtime senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center’s office in Charleston, has joined the American College of Environmental Lawyers as a fellow. The honor recognizes a lawyer’s “substantial contributions to the field of environmental law and their high standards of practice.”

