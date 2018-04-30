Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – RICO – Mail & Wire Fraud – Veterans’ Benefits – Declaratory Judgment (access required)

Tort/Negligence – RICO – Mail & Wire Fraud – Veterans’ Benefits – Declaratory Judgment (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 30, 2018

The alleged intimate involvement of a lawyer and her firm in a scheme to defraud veterans of their pensions is sufficient to state RICO and conspiracy claims against them. The court denies defendants’ motions to dismiss. Plaintiffs allege that defendants maintained websites designed to attract veterans in need of money. Plaintiffs contend that defendants promised an up-front ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo