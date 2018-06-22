Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice /  Civil Practice – Venue – Contract – Forum Selection Clause – Franchise (access required)

 Civil Practice – Venue – Contract – Forum Selection Clause – Franchise (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 22, 2018

The parties’ franchise agreement includes a valid, mandatory forum selection clause, selecting South Carolina as the forum for litigating disputes; furthermore, transfer of this action from South Carolina to Kansas would only shift the burden of inconvenience from defendants to plaintiff. The court denies defendants’ motions to dismiss for improper venue and to transfer venue. However, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo