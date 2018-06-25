48 problem SC inmates moved to Mississippi prison

COLUMBIA (AP) South Carolina prison officials say they sent 48 inmates who have caused major problems to a private prison in Mississippi.

Authorities say the inmates are from prisons across the state. They would not detail how the inmates were chosen or whether they had any role in an April riot that killed seven inmates at Lee Correctional Institution.

A statement from South Carolina Corrections says the inmates were moved to the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi, on June 19 and 21. Families weren’t notified until the inmates were moved because of security reasons.

Prison officials say an executive order signed by Gov. Henry McMaster cleared earlier hurdles to moving inmates out of state.

It will cost South Carolina $70 a day to keep each inmate at the Mississippi prison.

