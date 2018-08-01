Quantcast
Home / News Story / Appeals court says church contract not valid (access required)

By: Matt Chaney August 1, 2018

The widow of a deceased pastor will not be able to keep on receiving a monthly stipend from her husband’s former church because the church board that made the decision to continue the payments lacked the authority to do so, the South Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. Edward Jenkins founded the Refuge Temple Church of ...

