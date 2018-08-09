State senator on ventilator following aneurysm, infection

MYRTLE BEACH (AP) A state senator from South Carolina who suffered a brain aneurysm last month is in a medically induced coma because of a staph infection.

Sen. Greg Hembree was hospitalized July 26 for an aneurysm and was awake and conscious that night. But his daughter, Nora Hembree Battle, tells The Sun News that he later contracted a staph infection in his bloodstream, most likely from an IV in his arm.

She says the infection spread to his lungs, so he was sedated Aug. 3 and put on a ventilator. Battle said Aug. 8 that X-rays showed less fluid buildup in his lungs, and he needed less oxygen.

There is no timeline for Hembree’s recovery.

The 57-year-old Republican was elected in 2012 after serving as solicitor for Horry and Georgetown counties for 13 years.

