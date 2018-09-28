Quantcast
By: Travis Boland September 28, 2018

Television manufacturer Element Electronics has won its appeal to be removed from a tariffs list and says it will not have to close its Winnsboro plant. Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Fairfield, was part of an ongoing S.C. legislative effort to convince President Donald Trump to exempt components made at the Winnsboro facility. Fanning said S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s ...

