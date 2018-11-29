Quantcast
Insurance –  Sexual Abuse Claim – Negligence – Intentional Acts Exclusion – Extension of Policy Exclusion

Insurance –  Sexual Abuse Claim – Negligence – Intentional Acts Exclusion – Extension of Policy Exclusion (access required)

November 29, 2018

In a sexual abuse case an intentional acts exclusion in an insurance policy could be extended to a negligence claim against a non-abusing party named in the same policy as the abuser. We find no general proposition that a negligence claim against a non-abusing named insured is always an “occurrence” or that an intentional acts exclusion ...

