Dram shop lawsuit settled for $975K (access required)

Dram shop lawsuit settled for $975K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo May 8, 2019

  A woman who was thrown from a vehicle being driven by her drunk friend while they were celebrating her birthday has settled a lawsuit against the restaurant that served them for $975,000, her attorney reports. In January 2016, the women, Gretchen Smith and Ashley Byron, went to Pomegranate on Main in Greenville, where they drank ...

