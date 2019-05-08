Quantcast
Machine maker pays $9.75M for role in workplace accident (access required)

Machine maker pays $9.75M for role in workplace accident (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 8, 2019

  A Newberry man who suffered severe burns on 90 percent of his body when scalding-hot water splashed onto him in a workplace accident has settled with the company who made the dangerous machine that allegedly caused the accident for $9.75 million, his attorney reports. Dick Harpootlian of Columbia reports that his client, Cephus Glenn, was burned ...

