Hospital whistleblowers settle lawsuit for $725K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo May 28, 2019

A pair of whistle-blowing hospital administrators will receive $725,000 after settling a lawsuit filed against a former CEO who they allege forced them to pressure emergency room doctors to unnecessarily admit patients, their South Carolina-based attorney reports. Gary Newsome, the former CEO of Health Management Associates of Naples, Florida, is paying a total of $3.64 million ...

