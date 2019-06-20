Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Jury awards $3.5M over death of discharged patient (access required)

Jury awards $3.5M over death of discharged patient (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton June 20, 2019

  The family of a man who drowned after walking into the ocean during a hurricane shortly after he was discharged from Grand Strand Regional Medical Center has won a $3.5 million medical malpractice verdict against the employer of the physicians who discharged him from the hospital. Brink Hinson of Finkel Law Firm in Columbia, who represented ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo