Intellectual Property Failure to disclose license for trademark was sanctionable (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 18, 2019

Where a company licensed the use of a trademark without disclosing that the company itself was under a license to use that mark, and failed to disclose the license at any point during the discovery process, barring the company from asserting trademark infringement claims and raising any equitable defenses was an appropriate sanction. Background L&L Wings Inc. ...

