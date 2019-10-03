Lawyers in the News – September

Turner Padget has announced the addition of three new attorneys its Columbia office: shareholders Kelli L. Sullivan and L. Patricia (Tricia) Wharton, and associate Ashtin D. Kilpatrick. Sullivan focuses her practice on litigation in the areas of insurance coverage, medical malpractice and licensing, and nursing home defense. Wharton advises buyers, sellers, developers and lenders on commercial real estate transactional matters, including land acquisitions, survey and title issues, title work, and title insurance. Kilpatrick concentrates her practice on commercial and residential real estate transactions.

Jennifer Leaphart has joined Burr Forman McNair in its Columbia office as an associate in its corporate and tax group, where she will provide tax representation to individuals, corporations, limited liability companies, and general and limited partnerships.

Christopher Boguski has joined Robinson Gray in Columbia as an associate. His practice areas will include bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, commercial litigation, and real estate and title insurance.

Robert Mebane has joined McAngus Goudelock & Courie in the firm’s Greenville office. Mebane focuses his practice on litigation matters.

Jennifer S. Ivey has joined Walker Gressette Freeman & Linton in Charleston.