Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Why ‘ban the box’ rules are becoming more popular  (access required)

Why ‘ban the box’ rules are becoming more popular  (access required)

By: renee.sexton Renee Sexton February 18, 2020

  Last year the City of Columbia passed an ordinance that prevents employers who do business with the city from asking job applicants if they have a criminal history. Richland and York counties passed similar policies covering applicants for county jobs. So-called “ban the box” laws have been passed in 35 states and the District of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo