Family of man shot and killed in yard settles suit for $1M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo September 18, 2020

The family of a man who was shot and killed while trying to detain a car thief on his property has settled a lawsuit against the homeowners’ association and property manager of his gated community for $1 million after they failed to repair a security gate or hire a guard that could have kept his ...

