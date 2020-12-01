Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Bankruptcies likely to rise in 2021, attorneys say (access required)

Bankruptcies likely to rise in 2021, attorneys say (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 1, 2020

  Bankruptcy attorneys say that a long-anticipated wave of bankruptcies is now in shoreline’s view, and even with a vaccine in sight, they expect a tsunami of filings in the first and second quarter of 2021 and beyond. Total bankruptcy filings were actually down 28 percent during the first three quarters of 2020, due to an even ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo