Attorneys advise caution in mandating COVID-19 vaccine (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 15, 2020

With the first round of COVID-19 vaccine shipments headed to South Carolina this month, employment law attorneys expect that as it becomes widely available in 2021, they will hear from clients with the same questions that law firms will soon have to answer for themselves. Chief among them: Can they require their employees to get the ...

