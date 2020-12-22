Quantcast
Spartanburg bar settles dram shop claim for $1M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo December 22, 2020

  A Spartanburg bar will pay $1 million to resolve claims that it overserved a patron who later drove drunk and ran his car into a moped, killing one person and seriously injuring another, the attorneys for the victims report. Kenny Berger of Spartanburg and Chris Pracht and Kerrison Schmutz of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson report ...

