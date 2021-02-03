Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Widow of truck driver killed in explosion settles claim for $3.7M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 3, 2021

  The widow of a truck driver who died when his truck exploded after he hit a disabled dump truck has confidentially settled a claim against the dump truck’s owner for $3.7 million, her attorney reports. Wes Kissenger of Harrison White in Spartanburg reports that the victim, whose name was withheld pursuant to a confidentiality agreement, was ...

