Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Newlyweds hurt by tired trucker settle claim for $5.8M (access required)

Newlyweds hurt by tired trucker settle claim for $5.8M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 8, 2021

  A newlywed couple who were severely injured after a motorcycle crash has settled a claim against the at-fault driver and his employer for $5.8 million, their attorneys report. John White Jr., Wes Kissinger, and Ryan McCarty of Harrison White in Spartanburg report that their clients, whose names were withheld by the attorneys, were approaching an interchange ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo