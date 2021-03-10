Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Victims of deadly car crash settle dram shop claim for $5.4M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 10, 2021

Two bars that overserved a patron who caused a fatal car crash have agreed to pay almost $5.4 million to the victims of the crash, the victims’ attorneys report. Chuck Dukes of RPWB in Mount Pleasant, Chris Moore and Terry Richardson of Richardson Thomas in Columbia, and John Moylan and Lucy Dinkins of Wyche Law Firm ...

