Home / Top Legal News / Roof worker who fell through skylight settles claims for $8.5M (access required)

By: Scott Baughman March 16, 2021

A roofer who was severely injured after he stepped on fragile skylight glass and fell 25 feet has settled a claim against the building’s owner for $6 million and settled a worker’s compensation claim for $2.5 million, his attorneys report. Jason Reynolds and Stephen Samuels of Samuels Reynolds Law Firm in Columbia report that their client, ...

