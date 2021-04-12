Quantcast
EMS workers' failure to help dying man leads to $425K settlement (access required)

EMS workers’ failure to help dying man leads to $425K settlement (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo April 12, 2021

Marion County has reached a $425,000 settlement with the family of a man who died of a heart attack after the EMS workers who responded to his 911 call turned around and left when no one answered their knocks on the door, the family’s attorneys report. Taylor Powell and Ellis Lesemann of Lesemann & Associates and ...

