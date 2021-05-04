Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Head-on crash leads to $3.5M settlement  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 4, 2021

  A  man who lost a leg after a head-on collision in Pickens County has settled a claim for $3.2 million, and a second person injured in the crash has agreed to a $300,000 settlement, their attorney reports.  Roy Willey IV of the Anastopoulo Law Firm in Charleston reports that his clients, whose names were withheld pursuant to a ...

