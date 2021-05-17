Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Man crushed by truck at work receives $2.2M  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires May 17, 2021

By David Baugher   A man who was crushed by a truck during his first day on the job as a warehouse manager will collect over $2.2 million in settlements with multiple insurers, his attorney reports.  Charles Condon Jr. of Mount Pleasant reports that his client, whose name was withheld, was trying to assist in the unloading of ...

