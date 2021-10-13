Quantcast
By: David Baugher October 13, 2021

Two people who were injured when their vehicle was hit head-on by a heavily intoxicated late-night driver who was going the wrong way on an interstate have agreed to $5.5 million in confidential settlements with two bars that served the drunk driver, the plaintiffs’ attorneys report.  David Yarborough and Liam Duffy of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston ...

