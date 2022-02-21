Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Legal News / Bluffton mayor awarded $50M in defamation claim  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher February 21, 2022

Beaufort County jury has awarded $50 million to the mayor of Bluffton after finding that she had been defamed for years by an outspoken critic of local government officials.  On Feb. 3, the jury ordered Calvin “Skip” Hoagland to pay $40 million in actual damages and $10 million in punitive damages. Mayor Lisa Sulka alleged that in ...

