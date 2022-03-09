Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Supreme Court / Tort/Negligence – Premises Liability – Equitable Indemnity – Trip & Fall – Fault (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Premises Liability – Equitable Indemnity – Trip & Fall – Fault (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 9, 2022

For five years, neither a landowner nor its shopkeeper-tenant warned of or attempted to remedy a trip hazard that their own safety expert identified at trial. As such, the landowner and shopkeeper were not without fault, so they were not entitled to equitable indemnity from the contractor who built the store. We reverse the Court of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo