Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance – Commercial Liability – Anti-Assignment Clause – Post-Loss Exception – Environmental (access required)

Insurance – Commercial Liability – Anti-Assignment Clause – Post-Loss Exception – Environmental (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 20, 2022

Because the covered “occurrence” had already happened when an insured assigned its rights under its expired commercial liability policies to its successor in interest, pursuant to the post-loss exception, now adopted by this court, the insurers’ consent was not required for the assignment of rights. We reverse summary judgment for the respondent-insurers and remand for further ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo