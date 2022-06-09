Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Environmental / Environmental – Administrative – Poultry Facilities – ‘No-Discharge’ Permits  (access required)

Environmental – Administrative – Poultry Facilities – ‘No-Discharge’ Permits  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 9, 2022

The respondent-Department of Health and Environmental Control could not bypass its obligation to consider whether there was any potential for manure, litter or process wastewater from the proposed concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) to be added to the waters of the state by simply issuing the CAFOs “no-discharge” permits which prohibited the CAFOs from discharging ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo