Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Workers’ Compensation – Death Benefits – Causation – Smoke Inhalation & Influenza  (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Death Benefits – Causation – Smoke Inhalation & Influenza  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 8, 2022

The Appellate Panel of the Workers’ Compensation Commission mischaracterized the medical evidence of causation and ignored other evidence that the smoke-inhalation injury, which the decedent-deputy suffered during three 12-hour shifts at a massive fire, was a proximate cause of his death.  We reverse the Appellate Panel’s decision, which overturned the single commissioner’s award of death benefits.  The ...

