Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Blame Big Oil, now laughing all the way to the bank   (access required)

Blame Big Oil, now laughing all the way to the bank   (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires July 18, 2022

By Frank Knapp Jr.   While the price on gas has dropped over the past few weeks and can even be bought for just under $4 a gallon, the consumer is still not happy.  Small business owners are paying more for everything with much of the increased cost, one way or another, due to higher gas and diesel ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo