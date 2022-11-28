Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Holliday Ingram promotes 2 on leadership team  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 28, 2022

Holliday Ingram, a Greenville, South Carolina-based real estate law firm, announced promotions within its leadership team for two Summerville attorneys. Bo Roberts, formerly a closing attorney, has been promoted to managing attorney of the firm’s Summerville office. The office’s prior managing attorney, Summer Reyes, was promoted to a firmwide position as the director of closings, ...

