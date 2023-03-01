Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Columbia attorney added to Justice360’s board of directors  (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart March 1, 2023

Sarah J.M. Cox, an attorney at Burnette Shutt & McDaniel, has been added to the Justice360 board of directors, according to a news release.    The nonprofit organization takes a multifaceted approach to fighting for justice in capital cases, providing direct representation of those accused, legal resources for other attorneys, advocating for policy reform and educating the ...

