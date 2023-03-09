Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Slip, fall at a hotel results in $1.25M settlement (access required)

Slip, fall at a hotel results in $1.25M settlement (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart March 9, 2023

During the summer of 2016 the plaintiff and her husband traveled to the Charleston area and stayed at a second-story hotel room with outdoor entry. When leaving the next morning, the couple was walking down the stairs to get to their car when the plaintiff slipped on wet stairs and fell to the ground. According to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo