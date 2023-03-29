Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / 5 Questions with Liz Washko (access required)

5 Questions with Liz Washko (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart March 29, 2023

Liz Washko was recently elected firm-wide managing shareholder at Greenville-based firm Ogletree Deakins. After assuming the role in January 2024, Washko will be the firm’s sixth managing shareholder and the first woman to serve in the position.   Washko has practiced in Ogletree Deakins’ Nashville office since 2000 and has held virtually every leadership role within the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo