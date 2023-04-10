Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press April 10, 2023

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas lawyer accused of orchestrating a $460 million "slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme across the U.S. West was granted release Friday after spending more than a year in federal custody. U.S. District Judge Cam Ferenbach said he was persuaded by Matthew Beasley's "strong family support" to give the personal injury lawyer a ...

