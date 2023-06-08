‘Power List’ for healthcare announced

South Carolina Lawyers Weekly is pleased to announce its Power List for healthcare.
The Power List program recognizes top lawyers in a particular practice area. These attorneys are experts in their field, known for their expertise and accomplishments.
Upcoming Power List practice areas for 2023 include family, real estate and employment law.
Our healthcare honorees will be profiled in a special section in June.
Please join us in congratulating these outstanding lawyers:
Laura J. Evans, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick
Phillip Mullinix, Nelson Mullins
Alissa Fleming, Baker Donelson
Clark Price, Cassidy Coates Price
Matthew P. Utecht, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd
Alice V. Harris, Maynard Nexsen
William R. Thomas, Parker Poe
Michael J. Thomerson, Thomerson Law
Charles M. Jordan Jr., Moore & Van Allen
Kelly M. Jolley, Jolley Law Group
Mattthew W. Christian, Christian & Christian