‘Power List’ for healthcare announced

South Carolina Lawyers Weekly is pleased to announce its Power List for healthcare.

The Power List program recognizes top lawyers in a particular practice area. These attorneys are experts in their field, known for their expertise and accomplishments.

Upcoming Power List practice areas for 2023 include family, real estate and employment law.

Our healthcare honorees will be profiled in a special section in June.

Please join us in congratulating these outstanding lawyers:

Laura J. Evans, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

Phillip Mullinix, Nelson Mullins

Alissa Fleming, Baker Donelson

Clark Price, Cassidy Coates Price

Matthew P. Utecht, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd

Alice V. Harris, Maynard Nexsen

William R. Thomas, Parker Poe

Michael J. Thomerson, Thomerson Law

Charles M. Jordan Jr., Moore & Van Allen

Kelly M. Jolley, Jolley Law Group

Mattthew W. Christian, Christian & Christian