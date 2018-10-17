Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Post-recession, more students see law career as a way to give back (access required)

Post-recession, more students see law career as a way to give back (access required)

By: Matt Chaney October 17, 2018

For today’s generation of aspiring law students, a career in the law is less about making a buck, and more about making an impact, a new study suggests. According to a survey conducted by Gallup for the Association of American Law Schools, undergraduates considering law school report that their top reason for doing so is to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo