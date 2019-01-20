Quantcast
Banks & Banking   – Mortgage Foreclosure – Attorney Preference Statute – Ascertaining Borrower Preference – Telephonic Application System

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 20, 2019

The use of a telephonic application system to ascertain a mortgage borrower’s preference for counsel, later confirmed in writing, satisfied a lender’s obligation under the Attorney Preference Statute. We reverse the grant of defendant’s motion for partial summary judgment on its Attorney Preference Statute counterclaim. Decedents obtained a mortgage from plaintiff. Plaintiff’s telephonic loan application system does ...

